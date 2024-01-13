Selena Gomez & Emily Blunt Poke Fun at Golden Globes 2024 Lip-Reading Drama

Their lips are sealed!

After Selena Gomez and Emily Blunt both got caught up in some lip-reading drama at the 2024 Golden Globes last weekend, the two actress poked some fun at the situation at another star-studded event.

On Friday (January 12), Selena, 31, and Emily, 40, met up while attending the 2024 AFI Awards Luncheon.

During the party, they posed for a cheeky photo together with their hands over their mouths.

Selena then shared the photo on her Instagram Story, while writing, “We shall not speak lol.”

While arriving at the Golden Globes last weekend, a video of Emily and John Krasinksi raised some eyebrows when “lip-readers” believed that John told Emily that he “can’t wait for a divorce,” while others believed that he told her he “can’t wait to get indoors.”

Inside the awards event, Selena went viral when she seen talking to BFF Taylor Swift and some “lip-readers” thought that Selena was calling out Kylie Jenner for refusing to let her take a photo with Timothee Chalamet. Selena later clarified that she was not talking about Kylie or Timothee.

Timothee also recently addressed all of the gossip.