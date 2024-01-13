Selena Gomez's Quick Social Media Breaks: A Complete Timeline & the Reasons for Each One

Selena Gomez is becoming notorious for taking short social media breaks.

Over the years, the 31-year-old singer, actress, and beauty mogul has been open about having a complicated relationship with social media.

From 2018 to the beginning of 2023, Selena even had her team manage her accounts and stayed offline completely.

During a 2022 interview, she shared, “At one point Instagram became my whole world, and it was really dangerous. In my early 20s, I felt like I wasn’t pretty enough.”

The Only Murders in the Building star added, “The unnecessary hate and comparisons went away once I put my phone down.”

Since returning to social media after her long break, Selena has repeatedly said she’s taking more breaks – and they don’t last long.

