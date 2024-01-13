Taylor Swift Scrapes Ice Off Windows of Her Box to See Travis Kelce During Bitterly Cold 'Ice Bowl' NFL Game

Taylor Swift is seriously dedicated to cheering on Travis Kelce, and she isn’t letting a bit of ice slow her down.

On Saturday (January 13), the 34-year-old pop titan attended the latest Kansas City Chiefs game as her boyfriend’s team advances to the NFL playoffs ahead of the Super Bowl.

The game is shaping up to be one of the coldest on record. NBC reported that the temperature at kickoff was 5 degrees below zero, and wind was hitting speeds of 30 miles per hour. It’ll only get colder as the game goes on.

Some on social media have gone as far as to brand the game the “ice bowl.”

It’s so cold, that the window’s on Taylor‘s box were freezing over, making it impossible to see the field. A video of her at the game is now going viral as she shows just how far she was willing to go to watch Travis take the field.

A video on X (formerly Twitter) shows Taylor scraping down the windows from inside so that she could see through them.

In the video, Taylor can hardly be made out through the layer of ice and fog covering the window. However, she’s determinedly scraping away to clear things off enough to see.

“She’s a hard worker,” the account wrote. We could not agree more!

Hopefully the game goes off without a hitch and everyone stays safe.

