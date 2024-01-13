Travis Kelce & Ex Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Spoke To That Big Rumor That Circulated About Him When They Were Dating

You may be wondering a bit about Travis Kelce‘s love life, apart from his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Well, before Travis was linked to Taylor, the 34-year-old Chiefs tight end previously was in a five year-long relationship with sportscaster Kayla Nicole. They officially split up in 2022.

In 2022, a huge rumor about Kayla and Travis‘ relationship went viral online, and they both responded to it.

Keep reading to see more…