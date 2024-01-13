Who is Alix Earle Dating? TikTok Star Braves Subarctic Temps to Cheer on Boyfriend Braxton Berrios (aka 'NFL Man')

Taylor Swift isn’t the only NFL WAG (aka NFL Wives & Girlfriends) cheering on their man during the subarctic Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins game on Saturday (January 13). TikTok star Alix Earle is also at the game supporting her boyfriend Braxton Berrios!

The 23-year-old social media star shared a couple photos dressed up in heavy layers of Dolphins gear while on her way to watch her 28-year-old wide receiver boyfriend on the field.

She only recently started officially dating the professional athlete, who she loving refers to as her “NFL Man.” However, they’ve been together for quite some time, and there was some drama surrounding their relationship.

Head inside to learn more about Alix Earle’s relationship with her NFL Man…

Alix and Braxton made their red carpet debut back in July 2023, a few months after he broke up with Sophia Culpo.

However, the groundwork for their relationship can be traced to the weekend of the 2023 Super Bowl, when they met at a party. What started as a friendship blossomed into something more.

The early days of their relationship were marred by rumors that Braxton had cheated on Sophia with Alix, which the couple denies.

If you missed it, Alix recently unpacked all of the drama surrounding her relationship with Braxton in great detail. Her ex, MLB player Tyler Wade, was also involved.

After moving on from the drama, Alix and Braxton have become an adorable couple, and we’ve gotten to see them together on social media. The NFL pro even narrated one of his girlfriend’s TikToks.

Just last month, Braxton even revealed if he and Alix were thinking about marriage.

We rounded up the couple’s most adorable quotes about their relationship!

Check out some cute pics Alix Earle posted while preparing herself to cheer on Braxton Berrios during the frosty game below…