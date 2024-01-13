Who Is Joe Flacco's Wife? Meet Dana, Who He Married in 2011!

Joe Flacco got the Cleveland Browns into the playoffs with his stellar play for the team after taking over as the starting quarterback.

If you don’t know much about the 38-year-old quarterback, he actually won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens after the 2012 season.

As you’re watching today’s playoff game against the Houston Texans, you may be wondering if Joe is married or dating anyone.

Well, he’s been married to Dana Grady since 2011!

Keep reading to find out more…

The pair actually grew up in the same area and went to high school together in the Camden County, New Jersey area.

Joe and Dana have five kids together, Stephen, Daniel, Francis, Evelyn, and Thomas. They’re all born between 2012-2018. Evelyn is their only daughter, and once, when asked about what it was like finally welcoming a baby girl into the family, Joe said, “It was definitely different. Seeing a girl come out after three boys was a bit of a shock. Everybody is beyond overjoyed, beyond pumped.”

Not much is known about Dana‘s personal life at this time.

Best of luck to all the NFL playoff teams as Wild Card Weekend kicks off today!