Who Is Tua Tagovailoa's Wife? Get to Know Annah Gore

Wondering about Tua Tagovailoa‘s personal life? We’ve got the details!

The 25-year-old Miami Dolphins quarterback is married!

The football player wed his wife, Annah Gore, in July of 2022 in a secret wedding ceremony held in Florida.

The superstar, who is now in his fifth year with the team as the NFL season kicks off, has been notoriously private about his romantic life, and even addressed a radio host’s leaking of the marriage news as “almost disrespectful” during a press conference.

