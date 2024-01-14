Billie Eilish & Finneas Hit the Critics Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet

Billie Eilish and Finneas are ready for the big night!

The 22-year-old “What Was I Made For?” singer and the 26-year-old musician and producer both hit the red carpet at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Billie and Finneas are nominated for their song “What Was I Made For?” from the Barbie soundtrack. Barbie is far and away the most nominated movie of the night, with 18 nods. The movie is nominated for Best Picture, among many other categories.

Find out which critically hailed actress gave some love to the brother-sister duo recently!

The Critics Choice Awards show is being hosted by Chelsea Handler this year, marking her second year in a row as host. The ceremony airs on The CW starting at 4pm PT/7pm ET and is airing live on both coasts. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

FYI: Billie is wearing Thom Browne.