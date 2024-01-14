Brittany Mahomes Gives Glimpse at Friendship with Taylor Swift in New Photos!

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes have seemingly become really close over the course of the NFL season. Brittany is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Taylor is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The 34-year-old superstar singer and 28-year-old fitness guru were both in attendance at the Chiefs’ NFL playoff game on Saturday (January 13). The Chiefs defeated the Miami Dolphins and advanced to the next round of the playoffs.

Brittany posted a series of photos featuring her and Taylor looking super close and cute.

She captioned the pics, “Twinning & Winning💯.” Also featured in the pics is Lyndsay Bell, the wife of another Chiefs player, Blake Bell.

The pics are not embeddable, but you can see them directly on Instagram!