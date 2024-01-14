Christopher Nolan Wins Best Director, Wife Emma Thomas Accepts Best Picture for 'Oppenheimer' at Critics Choice Awards 2024

Oppenheimer was the big winner of the night at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards and director Christopher Nolan and his producer wife Emma Thomas gave the final two acceptance speeches of the evening!

The acclaimed movie took home eight awards on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Christopher took home the award for Best Director and Emma, who produced the movie, accepted Best Picture at the end of the night.

Oppenheimer also won for Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr., Best Acting Ensemble, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Score, and Best Visual Effects.

