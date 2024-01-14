Top Stories
Critics Choice Awards Best Dressed 2024 - Ranking the Top 20 Looks of the Night

Chelsea Handler Shades Ex Jo Koy's Golden Globes Monologue in Critics Choice Awards 2024 Joke

Chris Evans & Wife Alba Baptista Hold Hands in Rare Photos Out to Dinner, 2 Other Famous Couples Also Spotted!

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Dolphins Game: See Who She Sat With During Frosting Playoff Game

Sun, 14 January 2024 at 10:16 pm

Christopher Nolan Wins Best Director, Wife Emma Thomas Accepts Best Picture for 'Oppenheimer' at Critics Choice Awards 2024

Christopher Nolan Wins Best Director, Wife Emma Thomas Accepts Best Picture for 'Oppenheimer' at Critics Choice Awards 2024

Oppenheimer was the big winner of the night at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards and director Christopher Nolan and his producer wife Emma Thomas gave the final two acceptance speeches of the evening!

The acclaimed movie took home eight awards on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Christopher took home the award for Best Director and Emma, who produced the movie, accepted Best Picture at the end of the night.

Oppenheimer also won for Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr., Best Acting Ensemble, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Score, and Best Visual Effects.

Make sure to check out the full winners list from the awards show!

Also take a look at our Best Dressed list as someone from the Oppenheimer cast made the cut.
