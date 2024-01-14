Critics Choice 2024 Live Stream Video - See Celebrity Arrivals & All the Fashion!

The 2024 Critics Choice Awards is set to kick off in just a few hours, and there’s a red carpet live stream for you to see all of the celebrity arrivals!

You can expect a ton of stars to attend this year, due in part to the star-studded nominees!

Greta Gerwig‘s smash-hit Barbie received the most nominations of any film this year with 18. Apple TV+’s The Morning Show garnered the most TV nominations this year with a total of six, including Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon earning nods in the Best Actress category.

Chelsea Handler is returning as host for the ceremony, which will take place on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The show will air on The CW at 4pm PT/7pm ET, airing live for both coasts.

