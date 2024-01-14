Denmark’s King Frederik Takes Over Throne From Mother Queen Margrethe II

Denmark’s King Frederik X has taken the throne after the abdication of his mother Queen Margrethe II.

The 55-year-old royal waved to the thousands of attendees alongside his wife Queen Mary on Sunday (January 14) in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Margrethe announced her abdication after more than five decades on the throne.

The handover ceremony took place at a cabinet meeting at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, when Margrethe signed a declaration of her abdication, officially transferring the crown to Frederik, via CNN.

The Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen publicly proclaimed the King’s accession from the balcony of the palace, a tradition since 1849.

He delivered a short speech, before being joined by Queen Mary and their four children, including the Crown Prince Christian, the new successor to the throne.

Margrethe will continue to be titled as Her Majesty and can be installed as acting regent, via the Danish Royal House. She will be able to perform duties as head of state when both King Frederik or Crown Prince Christian are not able. Other royals can be acting regent if required including Mary, Frederik’s brother Prince Joachim and his aunt, Princess Benedikte.

There is no traditional crowning moment in Denmark, so the ceremony was more low-key compared to King Charles III’s coronation in May.

