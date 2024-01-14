Elizabeth Debicki Wins Best Supporting Actress at Critics Choice Awards 2024 for 'The Crown'

Elizabeth Debicki is sweeping awards season with another win!

The 33-year-old actress picked up the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series win once again, this time at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (January 14), held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Elizabeth‘s win is for her portrayal of the late Diana, Princess of Whales on the final season of The Crown. She also won the same award at the 2024 Golden Globes the week before.

Also seen hitting the carpet at the awards show was her co-stars Khalid Abdalla, who was nominated as well in the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category, for his portrayal of Dodi Fayed on the hit Netflix series.

The Crown is also up for Best Drama Series!

FYI: Elizabeth is wearing an Oscar de la Renta look with Betsey Johnson shoes and Dior jewelry.

