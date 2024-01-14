Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Dolphins Game: See Who She Sat With During Frosting Playoff Game

Taylor Swift cheered boyfriend Travis Kelce on to victory when the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night (January 13) in the first playoff game of the season, and she did so surrounded by family and friends!

The 34-year-old “Lavender Haze” pop star went viral before the game even started as it was so cold that she literally had to scrape ice off the windows of her suite to see the field.

Despite being one of the chilliest NFL games on record, she had a whole crew by her side throughout what some have referred to as the “Ice Bowl.” She and one of her friends even wore matching outfits.

Scroll through the slideshow to see all of the guests sitting with Taylor Swift in the suite…