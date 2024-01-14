Top Stories
Critics Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Full Celeb Guest List &amp; All the Fashion!

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Full Celeb Guest List & All the Fashion!

Chelsea Handler Shades Ex Jo Koy's Golden Globes Monologue in Critics Choice Awards 2024 Joke

Chelsea Handler Shades Ex Jo Koy's Golden Globes Monologue in Critics Choice Awards 2024 Joke

Chris Evans &amp; Wife Alba Baptista Hold Hands in Rare Photos Out to Dinner, 2 Other Famous Couples Also Spotted!

Chris Evans & Wife Alba Baptista Hold Hands in Rare Photos Out to Dinner, 2 Other Famous Couples Also Spotted!

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Dolphins Game: See Who She Sat With During Frosting Playoff Game

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Dolphins Game: See Who She Sat With During Frosting Playoff Game

Sun, 14 January 2024 at 8:11 pm

Jonathan Bailey Jokes About His Steamy 'Fellow Travelers' Scenes With Matt Bomer During Critics Choice Awards Acceptance Speech

Jonathan Bailey Jokes About His Steamy 'Fellow Travelers' Scenes With Matt Bomer During Critics Choice Awards Acceptance Speech

Jonathan Bailey joked about some of his steamier Fellow Travelers scenes with Matt Bomer while delivering an acceptance speech at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards!

The 35-year-old actor won in the Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie made for Television category on Sunday night (January 14).

While onstage at the Barker Hangar, Jonathan alluded to the sex scenes that he and Matt starred in, making a shocking joke to the delight of the audience.

Read more about Jonathan Bailey’s joke…

Jonathan delivered an acceptance speech that was both heartfelt and funny.

“Anyone who has watched Fellow Travelers, you will know that Matt and I come together,” he cheekily joked. He smirked as the audience erupted into laughter.

He also joked that his grandma “watched Fellow Travelers to the climax.”

The actor also stressed the importance of a show like Fellow Travelers.

“This series is a much-needed reminder that LGBTQ+ people have always existed. Mostly hidden. They have always been fighting for an easier life for the generations that follow,” Jonathan said, thanking past generations of the community for paving the way.

Congratulations to Jonathan for his win!

Fellow Travelers is nominated in two more categories tonight: It’s up for Best Limited Series, and Matt is up for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television. See all the other nominations here.

If you missed it, Jonathan recently addressed one of the movie’s scenes, which entailed sucking on Matt‘s toes.

Scroll through pics of Jonathan Bailey onstage and with Matt Bomer at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
jonathan bailey jokes about matt bomer fellow travelers win 01
jonathan bailey jokes about matt bomer fellow travelers win 02
jonathan bailey jokes about matt bomer fellow travelers win 03
jonathan bailey jokes about matt bomer fellow travelers win 04
jonathan bailey jokes about matt bomer fellow travelers win 05
jonathan bailey jokes about matt bomer fellow travelers win 06
jonathan bailey jokes about matt bomer fellow travelers win 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Critics Choice Awards, Critics' Choice Awards, Fellow Travelers, Jonathan Bailey, Matt Bomer