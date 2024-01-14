Jonathan Bailey Jokes About His Steamy 'Fellow Travelers' Scenes With Matt Bomer During Critics Choice Awards Acceptance Speech

Jonathan Bailey joked about some of his steamier Fellow Travelers scenes with Matt Bomer while delivering an acceptance speech at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards!

The 35-year-old actor won in the Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie made for Television category on Sunday night (January 14).

While onstage at the Barker Hangar, Jonathan alluded to the sex scenes that he and Matt starred in, making a shocking joke to the delight of the audience.

Jonathan delivered an acceptance speech that was both heartfelt and funny.

“Anyone who has watched Fellow Travelers, you will know that Matt and I come together,” he cheekily joked. He smirked as the audience erupted into laughter.

He also joked that his grandma “watched Fellow Travelers to the climax.”

The actor also stressed the importance of a show like Fellow Travelers.

“This series is a much-needed reminder that LGBTQ+ people have always existed. Mostly hidden. They have always been fighting for an easier life for the generations that follow,” Jonathan said, thanking past generations of the community for paving the way.

Congratulations to Jonathan for his win!

Fellow Travelers is nominated in two more categories tonight: It’s up for Best Limited Series, and Matt is up for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television. See all the other nominations here.

If you missed it, Jonathan recently addressed one of the movie’s scenes, which entailed sucking on Matt‘s toes.

