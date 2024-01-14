Joyce Randolph, 'The Honeymooners' Star, Dies at 99

Joyce Randolph has sadly passed away.

The last surviving cast member of The Honeymooners died Saturday (January 13) at the age of 99 at her home in New York City due to natural causes, her son confirmed to TMZ on Sunday (January 14).

She famously played the role of Trixie Norton, the wife of Art Carney’s Ed Norton. The sitcom ran from 1955 to 1956 on CBS, following Ralph Kramden (Jackie Gleason) and his wife Alice (Audrey Meadows), and Trixie and Ed.

The character originated on The Jackie Gleason Show in 1952, which she appeared on until 1957.

The sitcom also got a 2005 film adaptation starring Cedric the Entertainer, Gabrielle Union, Mike Epps and Regina Hall. Just recently in 2022, CBS announced it was developing a female-driven “reimagining” of the comedy series, via TVLine.

She would also appear on shows like The Ed Sullivan Show, The Plainclothesman, The Doctors and the Nurses and Hi Honey, I’m Home.

Joyce married Richard Lincoln Charles, a marketing executive, the day after The Honeymooners premiered. He passed away in 1997 at age 74. Their son, Randolph Richard Charles, is a marketing executive.

Our thoughts are with Joyce Randolph‘s loved ones at this difficult time. We have sadly lost several stars in 2024 already.