Matt Bomer, Jonathan Bailey & 'Fellow Travelers' Costars Present a United Front at Critics Choice Awards 2024

The cast of Fellow Travelers holds hands in a sign of unity ahead of the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (January 14) in Santa Monica, Calif.

Costars Matt Bomer, Jonathan Bailey, Allison Williams, Jelani Alladdin and Noah J. Ricketts posed for photos together outside Barker Hangar ahead of the ceremony, and they each looked fantastic!

Matt opted for a royal blue suit while Jonathan and Noah went with monochromatic black. Jelani wore a printed suit without a shirt and took the biggest risk by foregoing a shirt underneath his buttoned blazer.

Allison wowed in a white jumpsuit with crystal embellishments.

They were joined by producer Robbie Rogers on the red carpet, and Matt posed for some pics with his Maestro costar Bradley Cooper, too! We’ve got all the photos in the gallery.

Shortly into the night, the cast had something big to celebrate, too.

Fellow Travelers went into the ceremony with three nominations, and they’ve already won one! Jonathan took home the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television. Congratulations to him!

Matt is also up for for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television, and series is up for Best Limited Series!

Best of luck to the cast tonight! See all of the nominations for the ceremony here.

Did you see what Jonathan had to say about sucked Matt‘s toes for one scene in the series?

FYI: Matt is wearing a full custom suit and shoes by BERLUTI and an Omega watch. Allison is wearing Zuhair Murad, shoes by Ferragamo and jewels from Anita Ko. She’s carrying a bag by Judith Lieber.

