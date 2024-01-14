Top Stories
Sun, 14 January 2024 at 2:06 am

Robert Pattinson Hits the Courts to Play Tennis While Pregnant Partner Suki Waterhouse Goes Shopping

Robert Pattinson Hits the Courts to Play Tennis While Pregnant Partner Suki Waterhouse Goes Shopping

It was a busy day for Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse!

On Saturday (January 13) the longtime couple both stepped out for some fun activities. The 32-year-old model and singer covered up her growing baby bump in a warm jacket while shopping in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Meanwhile, Robert, 37, hit the tennis courts to work up a sweat.

Keep reading to find out more…

The actor was dressed casually in a pair of loose-fitting shorts and a t-shirt. He carried his racket in one hand and looked ready to go!

Their days out come just a few weeks after they confirmed that they are expecting their first child together. If you’ve been keeping up, then you know that engagement rumors followed shortly thereafter.

Sources have confirmed that the couple is engaged and planning a wedding.

Did you see that one of Robert‘s Twilight costars recently called the franchise very “gay” in an interview? See what they meant.

We also rounded up some behind the scenes secrets from the set of the movie!

Scroll through all of the new photos of Robert Pattinson in the gallery…
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Robert Pattinson