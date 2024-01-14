Robert Pattinson Hits the Courts to Play Tennis While Pregnant Partner Suki Waterhouse Goes Shopping

It was a busy day for Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse!

On Saturday (January 13) the longtime couple both stepped out for some fun activities. The 32-year-old model and singer covered up her growing baby bump in a warm jacket while shopping in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Meanwhile, Robert, 37, hit the tennis courts to work up a sweat.

The actor was dressed casually in a pair of loose-fitting shorts and a t-shirt. He carried his racket in one hand and looked ready to go!

Their days out come just a few weeks after they confirmed that they are expecting their first child together. If you’ve been keeping up, then you know that engagement rumors followed shortly thereafter.

Sources have confirmed that the couple is engaged and planning a wedding.

