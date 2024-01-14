Ryan Gosling Reunites With Greta Gerwig Before Receiving Award at Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Ryan Gosling hit the red carpet ahead of receiving his big award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

At the event on Saturday (January 13), the 43-year-old actor was honored with the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film.

Prior to the ceremony, Ryan reunited with Barbie director Greta Gerwig! The two stars were all smiles as they posed for some photos together.

Steve Carell, who is not pictured here, was also present to support Ryan.

Greta and Steve both served as special guest speakers.

If you didn’t know, Steve and Ryan co-starred in 2011′s Crazy, Stupid, Love.

During his acceptance speech, Ryan reflected on his achievement, referencing his highly-acclaimed performance as Ken in Barbie.

“It’s hard to imagine being at a point in my career where I’m standing up here tonight,” he said. “It’s just that it’s Kirk Douglas. He’s one of the first true icons of cinema… he is completely and utterly in the class of his own, and I’m… just Ken?”

