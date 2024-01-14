Top Stories
Critics Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Full Celeb Guest List & All the Fashion!

Chris Evans & Wife Alba Baptista Hold Hands in Rare Photos Out to Dinner, 2 Other Famous Couples Also Spotted!

Stranger Things' Joe Keery Spotted Out With Keeley Hazell After Her Ex Jason Sudeikis Sparks Romance Rumors With Elsie Hewitt

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Dolphins Game: See Who She Sat With During Frosting Playoff Game

Sun, 14 January 2024 at 6:55 pm

'The Last of Us' Nominees Pedro Pascal & Bella Ramsey Walk Critics Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet

The Last of Us co-stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey step out for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

If you don’t know, Pedro is nominated in the Best Actor in a Drama Series category for his work as Joel on the series. Bella is nominated Bella is nominated in the Best Actress in a Drama Series for her work as Ellie.

If you’re wondering why Pedro is wearing an arm sling, he previously explained!

The Critics Choice Awards show is being hosted by Chelsea Handler this year, marking her second year in a row as host. The ceremony airs on The CW starting at 4pm PT/7pm ET and is airing live on both coasts. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

FYI: Bella is wearing Thom Browne.
Photos: Getty
