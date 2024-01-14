Vanessa Morgan & Giacomo Gianniotti Arrive to Present at Critics Choice Awards 2024

Vanessa Morgan and Giacomo Gianniotti have arrived at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards!

The 31-year-old Riverdale star and the 34-year-old Reign actor hit the red carpet on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Vanessa wore a sleeveless red gown with fringe flowing behind her, while Giacomo looked classy in a solid black tuxedo!

If you weren’t aware, Vanessa and Giacomo are both scheduled to present during the show!

The two are also set to co-star in The CW’s new series Wild Cards! Take a look at some first look photos here.

The Critics Choice Awards show is being hosted by Chelsea Handler this year, marking her second year in a row as host. The ceremony airs on The CW starting at 4pm PT/7pm ET and is airing live on both coasts. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!