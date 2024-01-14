Top Stories
Critics Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Full Celeb Guest List &amp; All the Fashion!

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Full Celeb Guest List & All the Fashion!

Chris Evans &amp; Wife Alba Baptista Hold Hands in Rare Photos Out to Dinner, 2 Other Famous Couples Also Spotted!

Chris Evans & Wife Alba Baptista Hold Hands in Rare Photos Out to Dinner, 2 Other Famous Couples Also Spotted!

Stranger Things' Joe Keery Spotted Out With Keeley Hazell After Her Ex Jason Sudeikis Sparks Romance Rumors With Elsie Hewitt

Stranger Things' Joe Keery Spotted Out With Keeley Hazell After Her Ex Jason Sudeikis Sparks Romance Rumors With Elsie Hewitt

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Dolphins Game: See Who She Sat With During Frosting Playoff Game

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Dolphins Game: See Who She Sat With During Frosting Playoff Game

Sun, 14 January 2024 at 6:05 pm

Vanessa Morgan & Giacomo Gianniotti Arrive to Present at Critics Choice Awards 2024

Vanessa Morgan & Giacomo Gianniotti Arrive to Present at Critics Choice Awards 2024

Vanessa Morgan and Giacomo Gianniotti have arrived at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards!

The 31-year-old Riverdale star and the 34-year-old Reign actor hit the red carpet on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Vanessa wore a sleeveless red gown with fringe flowing behind her, while Giacomo looked classy in a solid black tuxedo!

If you weren’t aware, Vanessa and Giacomo are both scheduled to present during the show!

The two are also set to co-star in The CW’s new series Wild Cards! Take a look at some first look photos here.

The Critics Choice Awards show is being hosted by Chelsea Handler this year, marking her second year in a row as host. The ceremony airs on The CW starting at 4pm PT/7pm ET and is airing live on both coasts. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!
Just Jared on Facebook
vanessa giacomo critics choice carpet01
vanessa giacomo critics choice carpet02
vanessa giacomo critics choice carpet03
vanessa giacomo critics choice carpet04
vanessa giacomo critics choice carpet05
vanessa giacomo critics choice carpet06

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2024 Critics Choice Awards, Critics' Choice Awards, giacomo gianniotti, Vanessa Morgan