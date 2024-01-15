Mon, 15 January 2024 at 9:20 am
3 TV Shows Were Canceled in 2024 (So Far), Including 2 From HBO & 1 From Disney+
We’re only halfway through January 2024 and so far, three TV shows have already been canceled by various streamers.
Fans won’t be happy with some of she shows that have been axed, which include two from HBO’s streaming service Max and one from Disney+.
Keep reading to see which TV shows are canceled this year so far…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Max Posted to: Disney Plus, EG, Extended, HBO, MAX, Slideshow, Television