Brian Cox Explains Why He Hasn't Prepared an Emmys Acceptance Speech

Brian Cox isn’t fazed about his acceptance speech if he wins at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

The 77-year-old Succession star is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the ceremony, which will take place on Monday (January 15).

Brian won his first and only Emmy in 2001, and the star elaborated on his preparation for hearing his name called this year.

Keep reading to find out more…

On what he would say on stage, Brian said that he hasn’t planned a speech.

“I don’t believe in them,” he told Variety‘s Marc Malkin. “It will come naturally. It will be a natural thing. And if I don’t win, that’s the way it is.”

If you didn’t know, Brian‘s Succession co-stars Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong are nominated in the same category.

See all of the 2024 Emmy nominees ahead of tonight’s show!