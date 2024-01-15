Christina Applegate Emotionally Presents First Award to Standing Ovation at Emmy Awards 2023

Christina Applegate is presenting the first award.

The 52-year-old Dead to Me star was the first presenter at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

If you didn’t know, Christina revealed in 2021 she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), and has spoken out about her physical condition since.

“Thank you so much,” she said to the audience’s roaring standing ovation, getting teary-eyed. “Oh my god, you’re totally shaming me with disability by standing up. It’s fine…Body not by Ozempic. Okay, let’s go.”

“We don’t have to applaud every time I do something,” she amusingly added.

She was also nominated for her Dead to Me role in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category.

She presented Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series to Ayo Edebiri for her work in The Bear.

This is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys will air live on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event. Check out the list of nominations!