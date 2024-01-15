Elizabeth Debicki Stuns In Red Velvet While Arriving at Emmy Awards 2023

Elizabeth Debicki wore a gorgeous velvet gown while hitting the carpet at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old actress looked stunning in the floor-length Dior Haute Couture burgundy velvet dress as she arrived for the ceremony, where she was nominated.

Also hitting the carpet was her The Crown co-star Khalid Abdalla, who has been using his red carpet appearances at recent awards shows to bring attention to the crisis overseas.

For the Emmys carpet, Khalid wore both pins he wore to the Critics Choice and the Golden Globes awards, and wrote on his hand, “Never Again,” calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Elizabeth was once again nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her work portraying the late Diana, Princess of Wales. While she has won at the last two awards shows, this time she lost out to Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus.

FYI: Elizabeth is also wearing Dior earrings and bracelets, as well as Gianvito Rossi shoes.