Mon, 15 January 2024 at 4:45 pm

Emmy Awards Live Stream Video 2024: Watch Celebrity Arrivals & See All the Fashion!

Emmy Awards Live Stream Video 2024: Watch Celebrity Arrivals & See All the Fashion!

The 2023 Emmy Awards are airing tonight (yes, in 2024), and there’s a live stream of all of the celebrity arrivals!

Due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes that were happening last year, the 2023 show was delayed. It normally would have aired in September 2023, but instead, is airing tonight (January 15).

Head inside to watch the Emmys red carpet live stream…

There’s a live stream of the red carpet that will kick off at 6pm ET, and Just Jared will of course be live updating throughout the entire evening.

Be sure to check out the full list of Emmy nominees if you didn’t already see.

The Emmys will air live tonight on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event.

Watch the red carpet live stream of the 2023 Emmy Awards below…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2023 Emmy Awards, Emmy Awards