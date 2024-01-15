Inside Photos from Critics Choice Awards 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

There were so many celebs at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards and we have photos of all the moments that you didn’t see on TV!

The annual show was held on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

A Riverdale reunion happened inside the event when nominee Charles Melton and presenter Vanessa Morgan posed for a photo in the ballroom. Stars like Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish mingled in commercial breaks and Oprah Winfrey greeted a bunch of the celebs in attendance.

We have nearly 80 photos that were snapped in the ballroom throughout the evening.

Browse through the gallery for nearly 80 photos taken inside at the Critics Choice Awards…