Is Mason Rudolph Single or Still Dating Genie Bouchard? Latest on His Love Life!

Mason Rudolph will be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers today during their NFL playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

As you’re watching, you might be wondering who his girlfriend is, and if he’s still dating Genie Bouchard. If you don’t know, Genie is a tennis pro (pictured to the left).

Keep reading to find out more…

Well, Mason and Genie were linked from 2020-2022, but it looks like they broke up, according to TMZ. The site reports they remained friends after the split and it was “amicable.” We have photos of them at the beach together from back in 2021.

Since their split, it’s unclear who Mason has been dating, if anyone. He has kept relatively quiet about his personal life in the year since their split.

Best of luck to all of the NFL teams playing in playoff games today!