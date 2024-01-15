Top Stories
New Report Shares Why Shows Including 'Station 19,' 'Young Sheldon,' &amp; 'The Good Doctor' Are Ending

New Report Shares Why Shows Including 'Station 19,' 'Young Sheldon,' & 'The Good Doctor' Are Ending

Royal Book Revelations Reveal Queen Elizabeth's Alleged Reaction to Lilibet's Baby Name, Why Kate Middleton Really Didn't Join Royals for Queen's Death, &amp; More

Royal Book Revelations Reveal Queen Elizabeth's Alleged Reaction to Lilibet's Baby Name, Why Kate Middleton Really Didn't Join Royals for Queen's Death, & More

Taylor Swift Reacts to 'The Bear' Actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach Thanking Her in Critics Choice Awards 2024 Speech

Taylor Swift Reacts to 'The Bear' Actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach Thanking Her in Critics Choice Awards 2024 Speech

Dua Lipa &amp; Callum Turner Spark Dating Rumors, Photographed Together as Source Shares They're 'Mad About Each Other'

Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Spark Dating Rumors, Photographed Together as Source Shares They're 'Mad About Each Other'

Mon, 15 January 2024 at 3:30 pm

Josh Allen's Girlfriend History & Dating Timelines Revealed: Meet His Current Famous Partner & His Ex

Continue Here »

Josh Allen's Girlfriend History & Dating Timelines Revealed: Meet His Current Famous Partner & His Ex

As you’re watching Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills play against the Pittsburgh Steelers today in their NFL wildcard playoff game, you might be wondering a bit about his dating life.

You may not know, but the 27-year-old quarterback is dating a famous actress right now!

We’re taking a look at his dating history, including his longtime girlfriend who he is no longer seeing and his current Hollywood flame.

Keep reading to find out the details about Josh Allen’s dating life…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Brittany Williams, EG, Extended, Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen, Slideshow