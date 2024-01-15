Margot Robbie Says She's 'So Lucky' to Be Married to 'Normie' Husband Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie is gushing over her husband Tom Ackerley.

While arriving at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (January 14), the 33-year-old Barbie actress sang her praises for her producer-husband, also 33, and shared why she feels “so lucky” to be married to him.

“I am so lucky,” Margot shared with E! News. “He likes being behind the camera. He’s not fazed by any of this stuff.”

Margot and Tom first met in 2014 while on set of Suite Française, which she starred in and he worked as the movie’s third assistant director.

“He’s just the best, it’s so fun,” Margot added. “I love the word ‘normie,’ yes, like all my friends, everyone’s like, ‘That’s cool what you do but it’s more fun just to hang out and talk about other stuff.’ And you’re like, ‘I know.’”

Not long after meeting, Margot, Tom, and a few close friends launched LuckyChap Entertainment in 2014, which has produced movies including Barbie, Promising Young Woman, I, Tonya, and Saltburn.

Margot and Tom quietly married in December 2016. You can find out more about their love story here!