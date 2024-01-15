Top Stories
New Report Shares Why Shows Including 'Station 19,' 'Young Sheldon,' &amp; 'The Good Doctor' Are Ending

New Report Shares Why Shows Including 'Station 19,' 'Young Sheldon,' & 'The Good Doctor' Are Ending

Royal Book Revelations Reveal Queen Elizabeth's Alleged Reaction to Lilibet's Baby Name, Why Kate Middleton Really Didn't Join Royals for Queen's Death, &amp; More

Royal Book Revelations Reveal Queen Elizabeth's Alleged Reaction to Lilibet's Baby Name, Why Kate Middleton Really Didn't Join Royals for Queen's Death, & More

Taylor Swift Reacts to 'The Bear' Actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach Thanking Her in Critics Choice Awards 2024 Speech

Taylor Swift Reacts to 'The Bear' Actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach Thanking Her in Critics Choice Awards 2024 Speech

Dua Lipa &amp; Callum Turner Spark Dating Rumors, Photographed Together as Source Shares They're 'Mad About Each Other'

Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Spark Dating Rumors, Photographed Together as Source Shares They're 'Mad About Each Other'

Mon, 15 January 2024 at 3:14 pm

Margot Robbie Says She's 'So Lucky' to Be Married to 'Normie' Husband Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie Says She's 'So Lucky' to Be Married to 'Normie' Husband Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie is gushing over her husband Tom Ackerley.

While arriving at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (January 14), the 33-year-old Barbie actress sang her praises for her producer-husband, also 33, and shared why she feels “so lucky” to be married to him.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I am so lucky,” Margot shared with E! News. “He likes being behind the camera. He’s not fazed by any of this stuff.”

Margot and Tom first met in 2014 while on set of Suite Française, which she starred in and he worked as the movie’s third assistant director.

“He’s just the best, it’s so fun,” Margot added. “I love the word ‘normie,’ yes, like all my friends, everyone’s like, ‘That’s cool what you do but it’s more fun just to hang out and talk about other stuff.’ And you’re like, ‘I know.’”

Not long after meeting, Margot, Tom, and a few close friends launched LuckyChap Entertainment in 2014, which has produced movies including Barbie, Promising Young Woman, I, Tonya, and Saltburn.

Margot and Tom quietly married in December 2016. You can find out more about their love story here!
Just Jared on Facebook
margot robbie gushes over normie tom ackerley 01
margot robbie gushes over normie tom ackerley 02
margot robbie gushes over normie tom ackerley 03
margot robbie gushes over normie tom ackerley 04
margot robbie gushes over normie tom ackerley 05
margot robbie gushes over normie tom ackerley 06
margot robbie gushes over normie tom ackerley 07

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley