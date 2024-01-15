'Prey' Stars Amber Midthunder & Dane DiLiegro Arrive in Style at Emmy Awards 2023

Amber Midthunder and Dane DiLiegro have arrived at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards!

The Prey stars walked the red carpet on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Amber wore a long sleeveless gown covered in flower print, while Dane sported a classic black and white tuxedo.

If you weren’t aware, Amber just attended the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, where she was nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series. Although she didn’t win, Amber looked amazing on the red carpet!

This is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys will air live on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event. Check out the list of nominations!