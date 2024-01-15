Top Stories
Emmy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Photos: Full Guest List Revealed &amp; Every Fashion Moment!

Emmy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Photos: Full Guest List Revealed & Every Fashion Moment!

New Report Shares Why Shows Including 'Station 19,' 'Young Sheldon,' &amp; 'The Good Doctor' Are Ending

New Report Shares Why Shows Including 'Station 19,' 'Young Sheldon,' & 'The Good Doctor' Are Ending

Royal Book Revelations Reveal Queen Elizabeth's Alleged Reaction to Lilibet's Baby Name, Why Kate Middleton Really Didn't Join Royals for Queen's Death, &amp; More

Royal Book Revelations Reveal Queen Elizabeth's Alleged Reaction to Lilibet's Baby Name, Why Kate Middleton Really Didn't Join Royals for Queen's Death, & More

Taylor Swift Reacts to 'The Bear' Actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach Thanking Her in Critics Choice Awards 2024 Speech

Taylor Swift Reacts to 'The Bear' Actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach Thanking Her in Critics Choice Awards 2024 Speech

Mon, 15 January 2024 at 7:25 pm

Riley Keough Gets Support from Husband Ben Smith-Petersen & Grandma Priscilla Presley at Emmy Awards 2023

Riley Keough Gets Support from Husband Ben Smith-Petersen & Grandma Priscilla Presley at Emmy Awards 2023

Riley Keough is getting so much support on the red carpet!

The 34-year-old actress was joined by husband Ben Smith-Petersen and her grandmother Priscilla Presley at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Riley Keough

Riley is nominated tonight in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category for her role in Daisy Jones & The Six while the show is nominated for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

This is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys will air live on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event. Check out the list of nominations!

FYI: Riley is wearing a Chanel dress. Priscilla is wearing a Chanel dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Click through the gallery inside for 15+ pictures of Riley Keough arriving at the awards show…
Just Jared on Facebook
riley keough emmy awards with priscilla presley 01
riley keough emmy awards with priscilla presley 02
riley keough emmy awards with priscilla presley 03
riley keough emmy awards with priscilla presley 04
riley keough emmy awards with priscilla presley 05
riley keough emmy awards with priscilla presley 06
riley keough emmy awards with priscilla presley 07
riley keough emmy awards with priscilla presley 08
riley keough emmy awards with priscilla presley 09
riley keough emmy awards with priscilla presley 10
riley keough emmy awards with priscilla presley 11
riley keough emmy awards with priscilla presley 12
riley keough emmy awards with priscilla presley 13
riley keough emmy awards with priscilla presley 14
riley keough emmy awards with priscilla presley 15
riley keough emmy awards with priscilla presley 16

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2023 Emmy Awards, Ben Smith-Petersen, Emmy Awards, Riley Keough