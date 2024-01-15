Riley Keough Gets Support from Husband Ben Smith-Petersen & Grandma Priscilla Presley at Emmy Awards 2023

Riley Keough is getting so much support on the red carpet!

The 34-year-old actress was joined by husband Ben Smith-Petersen and her grandmother Priscilla Presley at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Riley is nominated tonight in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category for her role in Daisy Jones & The Six while the show is nominated for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

This is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys will air live on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event. Check out the list of nominations!

FYI: Riley is wearing a Chanel dress. Priscilla is wearing a Chanel dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.

