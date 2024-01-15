Top Stories
Emmy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Photos: Full Guest List Revealed & Every Fashion Moment!

New Report Shares Why Shows Including 'Station 19,' 'Young Sheldon,' & 'The Good Doctor' Are Ending

Royal Book Revelations Reveal Queen Elizabeth's Alleged Reaction to Lilibet's Baby Name, Why Kate Middleton Really Didn't Join Royals for Queen's Death, & More

Taylor Swift Reacts to 'The Bear' Actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach Thanking Her in Critics Choice Awards 2024 Speech

Mon, 15 January 2024 at 6:40 pm

Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi Brings Daughter Krishna as Her Date to Emmy Awards 2023

Padma Lakshmi is brightening up the red carpet!

The 53-year-old Top Chef host brought along 13-year-old daughter Krishna as her date to the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Fellow Top Chef stars also at the awards show included Gail Simmons and Tom Colicchio.

Top Chef is nominated tonight for Outstanding Reality Competition Program.

This is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys will air live on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event. Check out the list of nominations!

FYI: Padma is wearing a custom Marchesa dress. Gail is wearing a Balmain dress.

