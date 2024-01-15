Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi Brings Daughter Krishna as Her Date to Emmy Awards 2023

Padma Lakshmi is brightening up the red carpet!

The 53-year-old Top Chef host brought along 13-year-old daughter Krishna as her date to the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Fellow Top Chef stars also at the awards show included Gail Simmons and Tom Colicchio.

Top Chef is nominated tonight for Outstanding Reality Competition Program.

This is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys will air live on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event. Check out the list of nominations!

FYI: Padma is wearing a custom Marchesa dress. Gail is wearing a Balmain dress.

