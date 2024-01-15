What Did Pedro Pascal Say About Kieran Culkin? 'Last of Us' Actor Jokes About Shoulder Injury at Emmys 2023

Pedro Pascal is full of jokes at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards!

The Last of Us star arrived at the event on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Pedro walked the carpet with his sister Lux Pascal. Pedro‘s The Last of Us co-star Bella Ramsey was also in attendance!

While presenting an award onstage, Pedro made a funny comment referencing his pretend beef with Kieran Culkin!

Pedro noted that people have been asking him about his arm injury lately and he noted it’s actually a shoulder injury. He then jokingly revealed what happened, but got censored.

“Kieran Culkin beat the sh-t out of me,” Pedro jokingly said while the camera showed Kieran deadpanning from his seat.

FYI: Pedro is wearing Valentino, and Bella is wearing Prada.

This is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys will air live on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event. Check out the list of nominations!