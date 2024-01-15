Who Is Jalen Hurts' Girlfriend? He's Dating Bryonna Burrows!

As you’re watching the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tonight in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs, you may be wondering about quarterback Jalen Hurts‘s dating life!

Well, his girlfriend is named Bryonna “Bry” Burrows and she’s been by his side for his NFL career!

Up until the Eagles won the NFC Championship Game earlier in the year, fans could only speculate about Jalen‘s love life.

After winning the NFC Champtionship game back in January 2023, Jalen brought his girlfriend, Bry, on the field to celebrate with him and his team, confirming their romance!

You may now know, but Jalen and Bry both attended the University of Alabama, which is likely where they met. Bry majored in Spanish and political science and she apparently also went to grad school to earn a masters in business administration. In 2016, she was a candidate to be homecoming queen!

In 2017, she even made the University’s Twitter page with a photo and quote from her that read, “No words to describe the humble reminder of Honors Day at #UA. Knowing I have been recognized is priceless.” Her now-deleted LinkedIn page indicates she works at IBM.

In an April 2023 Essence cover story, Jalen confirmed he was taken. “I’m not married or anything like that. But I am spoken for.” Fans can only assume this is Bry he’s referring to!

They made their red carpet debut in October 2023.

