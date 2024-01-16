'All My Children' Actor Alec Musser's Cause of Death Released

Alec Musser, an actor you may recognize from work including All My Children, Grown Ups and Desperate Housewives, tragically passed away on Friday (January 12) in Del Mar, Calif.

Now, police have disclosed the 50-year-old actor’s cause of death.

According to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, Alec passed away from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest, TMZ reports. According to the report, Alec‘s fiancee, Paige Press, went to bed on Friday and woke up to find Alec in the bathroom.

She called 911 and he was pronounced dead. There was a firearm near him at the time, and officials have confirmed the death to be by suicide.

Our continued thoughts are with Alec‘s friends, family, and loved ones during this time. RIP.

If you or a loved one need help: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for anyone in distress.