Emmy Awards 2023 Ties for Most Wins by Actors of Color in Show's History

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards was a historic night for performers of color!

The ceremony took place on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. So many great actors scored wins!

An important stat from this year’s Emmys is that the show tied the record for the most wins by actors of color!

Keep reading to find out more…

Black actors such as The Bear‘s Ayo Edebiri, Abbott Elementary‘s Quinta Brunson, Dahmer‘s Niecy Nash-Betts all won individual awards.

Among stars of Asian descent, Beef‘s Ali Wong and Steven Yeun emerged victorious in their categories.

Ali represents the first Asian woman to win an Emmy for a lead role.

All in all, five of the ceremony’s 12 acting awards were earned by people of color, which equals the leading figure set by the 1991 Emmys.

See the full list of winners at the 2023 Emmy Awards!