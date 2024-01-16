Top Stories
Emmys Best Dressed 2023: Ranking 20 Best Looks from January 2024 Ceremony

Emmys Best Dressed 2023: Ranking 20 Best Looks from January 2024 Ceremony

Who Is the Green Gremlin at Emmys 2023? Identity Revealed!

Who Is the Green Gremlin at Emmys 2023? Identity Revealed!

Emmy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Photos: Full Guest List Revealed &amp; Every Fashion Moment!

Emmy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Photos: Full Guest List Revealed & Every Fashion Moment!

What Did Pedro Pascal Say About Kieran Culkin? 'Last of Us' Actor Jokes About Shoulder Injury at Emmys 2023

What Did Pedro Pascal Say About Kieran Culkin? 'Last of Us' Actor Jokes About Shoulder Injury at Emmys 2023

Tue, 16 January 2024 at 1:21 am

Emmy Awards 2023 Ties for Most Wins by Actors of Color in Show's History

Emmy Awards 2023 Ties for Most Wins by Actors of Color in Show's History

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards was a historic night for performers of color!

The ceremony took place on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. So many great actors scored wins!

An important stat from this year’s Emmys is that the show tied the record for the most wins by actors of color!

Keep reading to find out more…

Black actors such as The Bear‘s Ayo Edebiri, Abbott Elementary‘s Quinta Brunson, Dahmer‘s Niecy Nash-Betts all won individual awards.

Among stars of Asian descent, Beef‘s Ali Wong and Steven Yeun emerged victorious in their categories.

Ali represents the first Asian woman to win an Emmy for a lead role.

All in all, five of the ceremony’s 12 acting awards were earned by people of color, which equals the leading figure set by the 1991 Emmys.

See the full list of winners at the 2023 Emmy Awards!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2023 Emmy Awards, Ali Wong, Ayo Edebiri, Emmy Awards, Niecy Nash-Betts, Quinta Brunson, Steven Yeun