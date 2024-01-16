Top Stories
Tue, 16 January 2024 at 4:53 pm

Euphoria's Dominic Fike Spotted Kissing Emma Roberts' Younger Sister Grace Nickels

Euphoria's Dominic Fike Spotted Kissing Emma Roberts' Younger Sister Grace Nickels

Are Dominic Fike and Grace Nickels a new couple?

The 28-year-old Euphoria actor was spotted sharing a kiss with Grace, 22, while hanging out outside of a New York City hotel on Saturday (January 13).

Dominic and Grace shared a romantic embrace and packed on PDA while leaving the hotel in downtown Manhattan.

For those who don’t know, Grace is the younger sister of Emma Roberts. They share the same mother, but have different fathers.

Over the weekend, Grace shared an Instagram Story that appeared to show Dominic holding onto her leg while in a recording studio. The photo was reposted by one of the singer’s fan pages.

Dominic, who previously dated Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer, has opened up about his type and dating fans.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Dominic Fike and Grace Nickels kissing…
Photos: Backgrid, Getty
Posted to: Dominic Fike, Grace Nickels