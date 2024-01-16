Harrison Ford Joins Wife Calista Flockhart at Emmys After Party After Her ‘Ally McBeal’ Reunion On Stage

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart are heading out after the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards!

The ceremony took place on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Following the show, Harrison, 81, and Calista, 59, were seen attending the Apple TV+ Emmys after party.

During the show, Calista reunited with Ally McBeal co-stars Greg Germann, Peter MacNicol, and Gil Bellows.

While onstage, the actors recreated the show’s famous all-gender bathroom dance scene.

The sequence was one of many nostalgic moments at the 2023 Emmy Awards. If you missed it, Natasha Lyonne and Tracee Ellis Ross paid tribute to an iconic 1950s TV show during the ceremony.

See the full list of winners at the 2023 Emmy Awards!

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart looked so in love at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (January 14), and we have the photos!