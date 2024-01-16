Top Stories
7 Nominated Stars Skipped Emmys 2023, Including Someone Who Won 3 Awards!

Emmys Best Dressed 2023: Ranking 20 Best Looks from January 2024 Ceremony

Emmy Awards 2023 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Emmy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Photos: Full Guest List Revealed & Every Fashion Moment!

Tue, 16 January 2024 at 2:32 am

Harrison Ford Joins Wife Calista Flockhart at Emmys After Party After Her ‘Ally McBeal’ Reunion On Stage

Harrison Ford Joins Wife Calista Flockhart at Emmys After Party After Her ‘Ally McBeal’ Reunion On Stage

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart are heading out after the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards!

The ceremony took place on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Following the show, Harrison, 81, and Calista, 59, were seen attending the Apple TV+ Emmys after party.

During the show, Calista reunited with Ally McBeal co-stars Greg Germann, Peter MacNicol, and Gil Bellows.

While onstage, the actors recreated the show’s famous all-gender bathroom dance scene.

The sequence was one of many nostalgic moments at the 2023 Emmy Awards. If you missed it, Natasha Lyonne and Tracee Ellis Ross paid tribute to an iconic 1950s TV show during the ceremony.

See the full list of winners at the 2023 Emmy Awards!

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart looked so in love at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (January 14), and we have the photos!
harrison ford calista flockhart after emmys party01
harrison ford calista flockhart after emmys party02
harrison ford calista flockhart after emmys party03
harrison ford calista flockhart after emmys party04
harrison ford calista flockhart after emmys party05
harrison ford calista flockhart after emmys party06
harrison ford calista flockhart after emmys party07
harrison ford calista flockhart after emmys party08
harrison ford calista flockhart after emmys party09
harrison ford calista flockhart after emmys party10
harrison ford calista flockhart after emmys party11
harrison ford calista flockhart after emmys party12
harrison ford calista flockhart after emmys party13
harrison ford calista flockhart after emmys party14
harrison ford calista flockhart after emmys party15
harrison ford calista flockhart after emmys party16
harrison ford calista flockhart after emmys party17
harrison ford calista flockhart after emmys party18
harrison ford calista flockhart after emmys party19
harrison ford calista flockhart after emmys party20
harrison ford calista flockhart after emmys party21
harrison ford calista flockhart after emmys party22
harrison ford calista flockhart after emmys party23
harrison ford calista flockhart after emmys party24
harrison ford calista flockhart after emmys party25
harrison ford calista flockhart after emmys party26
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2023 Emmy Awards, Emmy Awards, Harrison Ford