Jason Kelce Expected to Retire From NFL, Future Hall-of-Famer Apparently Told Teammates After Playoff Game

Jason Kelce, who you may know as the future hall of fame center on the Philadelphia Eagles, is expected to retire from the NFL.

He’s 36 years old, and while that’s very young in life, that’s on the older end of the spectrum for active players in the NFL.

NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted out the news, saying, “Six-time All-Pro and future Hall-of-Fame center Jason Kelce told his Eagles’ teammates in Monday night’s postgame locker room that he is in fact retiring, per league sources.”

If you don’t know, the Eagles lost their NFL playoff game on Monday night (January 15) to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Adam added, “He has considered retiring after other recent seasons, but this time is said to be real and happening.”

Jason‘s brother is Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs who is dating Taylor Swift.

