Lil Nas X Reacts to 'J Christ' Criticisms, Explains What He Was Thinking With the Idea

Lil Nas X is speaking out about the rollout of his new single “J Christ.”

The 24-year-old entertainer dropped his first song in two years last week, with a lot of religious imagery, including the single cover of him on a cross.

He even included a bible quote at the end of the music video, and the rollout of the new single has drawn much criticism.

Lil Nas X took to social media to share a video, explaining himself and the idea behind campaign.

“I wanted to not necessarily apologize, but I wanted to explain where my head at and where it’s been for like the last week. So first of all, when I did the artwork, I knew there would be some upset people or whatnot simply cause religion is a very sensitive topic for a lot of people. But I also didn’t mean to mock,” he kicked off his video.

“This wasn’t like a ‘f— you to you people. F— you to the Christians.’ It was not that. It was literally me saying, ‘Oh, I’m back. I’m back like Jesus.’ That was the whole thing,” the rapper/singer continued. “I’m not the first person to dress up as Jesus. I’m not the first rapper. I’m not the first artist, and I won’t be the last. And I know, given my history with the ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ video, anything that I do related to religion can be seen as mockery. That just was not the case with this.”

He also apologized for a promo video he released where he was eating communion crackers and drinking wine.

“It’s me eating the communion, which is the symbolism of Jesus’ blood and bones or something like that, I don’t remember completely. I didn’t mean it as a cannibalism thing or whatever the freak, but I do apologize for that. I will say I am sorry for that,” he said.

Lil Nas X noted that the response has taken a toll on him mentally.

“I know I messed up really bad this time, and I can act unbothered all I want, but it’s definitely taken a mental toll on me,” he shared. “I do want my Christian fans to know that I am not against you. I was put on this earth to bring people closer together and promote love, and that’s who I am.”

