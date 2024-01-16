Top Stories
Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Issues Statement Clarifying Position on Israel-Palestine, Says His 'Thoughts And Beliefs Have Been Misconstrued'

Dua Lipa Makes Rare Comments About Her Dating Life

Emmys Best Dressed 2023: Ranking 20 Best Looks from January 2024 Ceremony

'Ghosts' Season 3 Cast Members Get Big Pay Increases, Salary Details Revealed!

Tue, 16 January 2024 at 3:34 pm

Paramount+ Announces 2 TV Show Are Ending in 2024 (So Far)

Paramount+ Announces 2 TV Show Are Ending in 2024 (So Far)

Paramount+ is quickly becoming a huge fan favorite streaming service with lots of options for fans of comedies, dramas, thrillers, and more.

Well, unfortunately, all good things must come to an end and Paramount+ confirmed that 2 TV shows are ending this year (so far!) There could be more added to this list as the year progresses.

Keep reading to find out more…

