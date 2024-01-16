Top Stories
7 Nominated Stars Skipped Emmys 2023, Including Someone Who Won 3 Awards!

Emmys Best Dressed 2023: Ranking 20 Best Looks from January 2024 Ceremony

Emmy Awards 2023 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Emmy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Photos: Full Guest List Revealed & Every Fashion Moment!

Tue, 16 January 2024 at 12:28 pm

Quinta Brunson's Stylist Responds to Criticism of Emmys 2023 Look

Quinta Brunson's Stylist Responds to Criticism of Emmys 2023 Look

Quinta Brunson‘s stylist is responding to comments about her 2023 Emmys gown.

If you don’t know, the 34-year-old actress won for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her work in Abbott Elementary.

Quinta wore a Christian Dior gown, but fans thought the dress might be wrinkled. Now, her stylist, Jessica Paster, is responding to criticism.

On Check the Tag’s Instagram account, a follower commented, “I’m sorry but this is a huge miss. Love her and her stylist but rumpled fabric on the red carpet will never read anything other than a mess.”

Jessica saw the comment and responded.

“Guys guys guys… it’s crushed satin… I knew you were gonna say something!! It’s beautiful silhouette on her and fabric… and the color is gorgeous on her 💐💐💐,” she posted in response to all the comments.

See photos of Quinta Brunson on the red carpet and winning her Emmy…
