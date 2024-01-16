Quinta Brunson's Stylist Responds to Criticism of Emmys 2023 Look

Quinta Brunson‘s stylist is responding to comments about her 2023 Emmys gown.

If you don’t know, the 34-year-old actress won for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her work in Abbott Elementary.

Quinta wore a Christian Dior gown, but fans thought the dress might be wrinkled. Now, her stylist, Jessica Paster, is responding to criticism.

On Check the Tag’s Instagram account, a follower commented, “I’m sorry but this is a huge miss. Love her and her stylist but rumpled fabric on the red carpet will never read anything other than a mess.”

Jessica saw the comment and responded.

“Guys guys guys… it’s crushed satin… I knew you were gonna say something!! It’s beautiful silhouette on her and fabric… and the color is gorgeous on her 💐💐💐,” she posted in response to all the comments.

See photos of Quinta Brunson on the red carpet and winning her Emmy…