Rosalia Grabs Smoothies & Goes Furniture Shopping with Hunter Schafer in L.A.

Rosalia and Hunter Schafer are enjoying a girls day out!

The 31-year-old “Beso” singer and the 25-year-old Euphoria actress sipped on smoothies that they had picked up together from Erewhon Market during an afternoon outing on Sunday (January 14) in Los Angeles.

For their outing, Rosalia wore a leather jacket paired with black jeans while Hunter sported a black bomber jacket over a white crop top paired with baggy jeans.

After some walking around, the two ladies stopped by a furniture store to do some shopping.

A few days earlier, Rosalia was spotted packing on the PDA with her new boyfriend, who just recently won his first Emmy award!

