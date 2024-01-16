Top Stories
Coachella 2024 Lineup Officially Confirmed: Huge Reunion Announced!

Coachella 2024 Lineup Officially Confirmed: Huge Reunion Announced!

Euphoria's Dominic Fike Spotted Kissing Emma Roberts' Younger Sister Grace Nickels

Euphoria's Dominic Fike Spotted Kissing Emma Roberts' Younger Sister Grace Nickels

'The Witcher' Season 4 Cast Shakeup: 1 Star Exits, 3 Confirmed to Return By Netflix

'The Witcher' Season 4 Cast Shakeup: 1 Star Exits, 3 Confirmed to Return By Netflix

Dua Lipa Makes Rare Comments About Her Dating Life

Dua Lipa Makes Rare Comments About Her Dating Life

Tue, 16 January 2024 at 9:20 pm

Rosalia Grabs Smoothies & Goes Furniture Shopping with Hunter Schafer in L.A.

Rosalia Grabs Smoothies & Goes Furniture Shopping with Hunter Schafer in L.A.

Rosalia and Hunter Schafer are enjoying a girls day out!

The 31-year-old “Beso” singer and the 25-year-old Euphoria actress sipped on smoothies that they had picked up together from Erewhon Market during an afternoon outing on Sunday (January 14) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hunter Schafer

For their outing, Rosalia wore a leather jacket paired with black jeans while Hunter sported a black bomber jacket over a white crop top paired with baggy jeans.

After some walking around, the two ladies stopped by a furniture store to do some shopping.

A few days earlier, Rosalia was spotted packing on the PDA with her new boyfriend, who just recently won his first Emmy award!

Click through the gallery inside for 95+ pictures of Rosalia and Hunter Schafer enjoying a day out together…
Just Jared on Facebook
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 01
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 02
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 03
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 04
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 05
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 06
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 07
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 08
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 09
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 10
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 11
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 12
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 13
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 14
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 15
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 16
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 17
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 18
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 19
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 20
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 21
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 22
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 23
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 24
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 25
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 26
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 27
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 28
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 29
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 30
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 31
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 32
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 33
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 34
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 35
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 36
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 37
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 38
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 39
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 40
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 41
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 42
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 43
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 44
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 45
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 46
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 47
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 48
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 49
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 50
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 51
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 52
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 53
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 54
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 55
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 56
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 57
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 58
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 59
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 60
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 61
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 62
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 63
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 64
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 65
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 66
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 67
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 68
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 69
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 70
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 71
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 72
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 73
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 74
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 75
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 76
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 77
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 78
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 79
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 80
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 81
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 82
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 83
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 84
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 85
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 86
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 87
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 88
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 89
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 90
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 91
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 92
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 93
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 94
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 95
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 96
rosalia hunter schafer grab smoothies outing in la 97

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Hunter Schafer, Rosalia