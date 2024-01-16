'SEAL Team' Season 7 Cast - 1 Star Exits, 5 Stars Confirmed to Return & 2 Actors Join Final Season

SEAL Team is all set to return for a seventh season on Paramount+!

The show, which moved from CBS to the streamer, was renewed for another season in January 2023, but towards the end of the year, it was announced that that would be it’s last.

SEAL Team follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them.

Ahead of the series’ upcoming final season, which is set to debut in 2024, we’re taking a look at all of the cast who will be returning, who is not coming back and who will be new to the cast for the final episodes.

