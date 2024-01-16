TikTok Star Haley Kalil Doesn't Want to Be Known as NFL Player Matt Kalil's Ex-Wife Anymore

Haley Kalil is known as @haleyybaylee on TikTok and has a huge following with more than 8 million followers, but she’s still being referred to as the ex-wife of NFL player Matt Kalil on the internet.

The 31-year-old social media star took to her TikTok page over the weekend to call out articles that are still using her ex’s name when writing about her.

“The way my ex and I broke up 3 years ago… but news articles still refer to me as ‘his ex’ instead of using my ACTUAL name,” Haley wrote on top of a video of herself lip-syncing to Taylor Swift‘s song “The Man.”

Haley captioned the video, “Him & I are still great friends & he thinks its BS too 💀😭😂.”

Haley and Matt got married in July 2015 and she filed for divorce in May 2022. For those who don’t know he is a former offensive tackle who played for the Minnesota Vikings and the Carolina Panthers.

Watch the video below and scroll through the gallery for lots of photos of Haley Kalil…