'9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5 Cast: 10 Stars Expected to Return for Delayed Season

9-1-1: Lone Star is coming back for another season on Fox!

The spinoff series received the exciting news in May 2023 amid the writer’s strike and right before the season four finale aired.

9-1-1: Lone Star follows a sophisticated New York cop who, along with his son, re-locates to Austin, and must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in his own life.

Now that the strikes are over, the new season has actually been pushed back, and won’t premiere until fall 2024 with 12 new episodes.

With season five in the works, we’re taking a look at which stars of the series will be returning, and if there is anyone who won’t be back.

Keep reading to find out who will be back for 9-1-1: Lone Star season five…