Did Sara Ramírez Hint at Che Diaz's Future on 'And Just Like That'?

Sara Ramírez is speaking out in a new Instagram post, and fans are trying to read between the lines a little bit.

Specifically, the 48-year-old performer and Tony winner posted a lengthy caption about what’s happening in Palestine, Hollywood, and more.

Keep reading to find out more…

Sara wrote on Instagram, “Our industry is so duplicitous. While they give awards away, casting directors and agents are making blacklists of actors and workers who post anything in support of Palestinians in Gaza to ensure they will not work again. While they lift up some of their own clients who have spoken up against this genocide, they are firing and letting others who have smaller platforms go.”

They continued, “While they award ‘lgbtq orgs’, they are silent on those orgs ties to weapons manufacturers who are currently supporting the Israel military as it commits genocide on Palestinian lives that include LGBTQIA2S+ lives. I get it. Awards are shiny and people need to pay their rent or feel special and powerful.”

They added, “Meanwhile we are beyond the 100 day mark on this ‘war’ that has been acknowledged by many, including the ICC, as a genocide.”

It’s the final lines of the caption that have gotten attention from fans: “It’s wild how performative so many in Hollywood are. Even more performative than the last character I played. 💅🏽”

Many are wondering if this is hinting at something about the future of Che Diaz on And Just Like That. Sara portrayed Che in both seasons of the Max series. Che worked alongside Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and eventually became romantically involved with Miranda (Cynthia Nixon). Miranda and Che did break up.

Cynthia participated in a hunger strike, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The cast for the third season of And Just Like That has not been confirmed, though we know it will be released in 2025.