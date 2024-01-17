'Echo' Star Alaqua Cox Talks MCU Future, Reveals Marvel Hero She Wants to Share the Screen With

Alaqua Cox is dishing on her potential future in the MCU!

The 26-year-old actress made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the Hawkeye series in late 2021 as Maya Lopez/Echo, and landed her own spinoff, which just recently premiered on Disney+.

Alaqua recently opened up about where she could appear next and she even dished on who she would like to share some screen time with from the MCU.

“I can see Maya appearing in more Daredevil stuff for sure,” she teased with CinemaBlend. “And, maybe the new Avengers is something I would like to think about. That would be awesome to see that happen. So, fingers crossed.”

Maya appearing the upcoming Daredevil series isn’t entirely far-fetched, as Daredevil‘s Charlie Cox made a brief cameo in Echo, and her co-star Vincent D’Onofrio will also be on the Daredevil revival.

As for which other MCU character she wants to share screen time with the most…

“The first person that comes to mind is WandaVision or Scarlet Witch. I’d love to see her,” Alaqua said of Elizabeth Olsen‘s character.

