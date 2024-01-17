Wed, 17 January 2024 at 11:34 am
Gisele Bundchen Addresses Co-Parenting Kids in Two Different Homes After Split With Tom Brady
Gisele Bundchen is opening up about co-parenting with ex Tom Brady.
The 43-year-old model spoke out in a new cover story for Harper’s Bazaar, out now.
During the conversation, she addressed prioritizing her health, finding joy, working with models, raising her kids, and much more.
Click through to find out what Gisele Bundchen had to say…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Gisele Bundchen, Slideshow, Tom Brady